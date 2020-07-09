CLEMMONS - So you want to be a professional golfer?
Here’s what Chandler White, a 26-year-old who lives in Clemmons, did for the three days leading up to the SwingThought tour stop at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.
“I bet I hit 800 wedge shots getting ready,” said White, a West Forsyth graduate who has been a pro for the last four years. “On the plus side, every time I was over a wedge shot today, I felt great.”
The tour, which has a two-day tournament at Tanglewood before another tour stop next week at Bermuda Run Country Club, is one of the longest running minor leagues in pro golf. It began in 1988 as the Hooter’s Tour and has changed names and owners several times until Golf Interact bought the tour in 2016 and changed the name from eGolf Tour to SwingThought Tour.
The tour may have changed names, but the goal remains the same – get to the upper level of pro golf either on the Korn Ferry Tour or the PGA Tour.
“I’ve been playing on this tour since I turned pro about eight years ago,” said Winston-Salem’s Ryan Sullivan, who is 30-years-old and grew up playing and practicing a lot at Tanglewood Park. “It’s so competitive out here and I’m kind of one of the older guys out here now. You have to go low out here, that’s for sure.”
Sullivan and White each shot 4 under 66’s (three shots behind the 63 shot by leader Blake Kennedy) and are in contention for a good payday. The best part is they don’t have to pay travel expenses this week. White lives in Clemmons and Sullivan, who spends most of his time in Jacksonville, Fla., is staying at his parents’ house in Winston-Salem.
About half of the field (52 golfers that includes Brittany Marchand, a former women’s golfer at N.C. State who plays a lot on the Symetra Tour) have status on other tours. In Sullivan’s case, he has partial status on the Korn Ferry Tour but hasn’t had many starts because to shutdown during the pandemic has resulted in the fields being mostly full.
“Somebody in my category basically can get in through Monday qualifying on the Korn Ferry and those are tough to crack,” Sullivan said.. “Last week it took 9 under (for 18 holes) to get in to the San Antonio tournament.”
Getting a chance to play on a course he knows and being close to home is a great fallback, according to Sullivan.
“This tour gives us all an opportunity to play for some good money and like I said it’s competitive beyond belief,” said Sullivan, who played golf at UNC Wilmington and is a Forsyth Country Day graduate.
White, who played golf at Surry Community College, before electing to turn pro said the best thing about the tour is it’s taught him a lot about playing the game and being patient. He admits that early in his pro career he was all about hitting driver off every tee and then going to find it.
“You really have to manage your way around and that’s something I’ve tried to do more of,” said White, who unlike Sullivan doesn't have status on any tour and will be playing a full season on the Swing Thought Tour.
Another golfer in the field who loves being out there competing again is David Sanchez, who lives in Charlotte and is a former N.C. State star who graduated in 2001. Sanchez, 42, could only chuckle when asked if he was the oldest in the field.
He ended up being out of golf for five years after breaking his back in 2014, but says he’s excited to be back in full force. He had status the last two years on the PGA Tour Canada the last two years but injuries held him back.
“It’s kind of fun being out here,” Sanchez said. “I wouldn’t say I have a chip on my shoulder or anything, but it’s like there are some guys who are literally half my age who are playing. I kind of like it.”
The tour charges various entry fees per golfer with four different levels. The charge is from $300 to $1,000 for each tournament but the purses are larger depending on the level of entry fee.
“For a lot of guys there’s no place else to play and right now where you can’t really go anywhere it’s so nice to have this,” Sanchez said. “I’m really good friends with Michael Rush (the tour’s owner and founder) and I’ve been working with them a little bit, but this tour is going to continue to grow once things settle down a little.”
