Swim a Mile for a Child to benefit Stockings for Kids is a charity event for swimmers of all ages being held Saturday at Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons.
The swim-a-thon, which is scheduled from 3-5 p.m., is helping to raise money to fill Christmas stockings for foster children at Crossnore Children’s Home. Swimmers can swim as long as they’d like. Click on this link to take part in the swim-a-thon on Saturday.
All donations will be accepted in cash, check (payable to Michael Rieker) or credit card through PayPal. You can also deliver donations to Julianna Rieker at 1460 Willow Woods Way, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27104. Contributions are tax deductible.
Bring a towel, swim gear and a pledge sheet to collect pledges per 25-yard lap or for flat pledges. The first 20 swimmers to sign up get an event T-shirt and the top two fundraising swimmers get $50.
For more questions call 336-575-8164 or email stockingsforkids@aol.com.
