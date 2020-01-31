49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Hard Rock Stadium will host Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

 Morry Gash/AP

The staff writers for BH Media's Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record make a few points, and predict quite a few more, about Super Bowl LIV.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments