KERNERSVILLE – For a first timer in the Forsyth Invitational, Stuart Fuller is feeling very comfortable.
Fuller, a rising junior at Wofford, shot 3 under 69 on Saturday in the second round at Pine Knolls Golf Club and will have the lead heading into Sunday’s final round.
He’s at 9 under after 36 holes.
“I haven’t had a lead in a tournament in a long time so this is nice,” said Fuller, who had five birdies and two bogeys on Saturday. “I had never played this course before so I was kind of feeling my way around, but there are a lot of blind shots.”
Fuller will take a three-shot lead over Chris Logan (72) and the Einstein family of Greg (70) and his son Brandon, who shot 72. Logan and the two Einsteins are are 6 under for the tournament.
Sitting four shots off Fuller's lead are Brian Hayes (69) and Mark Johnston, who had the best score of the day with 68. Michael Robb (70) and Kevin Veach (69) are at 4 under and Arlis Pike, who was playing at his home course, shot 71 and is at 3 under. Pike, who is 71 years old, is a three-time winner of the Forsyth but hasn’t won it since 1995.
Chasing Fuller will be Logan, 52, who is also a three-time winner whose last win in the Forsyth was in 2005. Greg Einstein, 52, has been in contention before but this is one of his best chances to win his first Forsyth Invitational.
“I hung in there and played well and I just sort of scrambled around,” Greg said. “That was about as good as I could do out there so I’ll take a 70.”
The Einstein family has a long history in the 72-year history of the tournament. Greg’s father and Brandon’s grandfather, Freddy, won the tournament in 1973.
“I think it would be neat,” Greg said about another Einstein putting their name on the trophy. “And I don’t care which Einstein it is. Brandon’s going to have his chances over the next few years but I don’t know how many chances I’m going to get.”
Brandon, who is a rising sophomore at High Point University, never got his putter working as he settled for an even-par 72.
“I just have to go out and hit fairways and greens,” said Brandon, who was runner-up to Uly Grisette in the 2017 Forsyth Invitational. “I just didn’t hit it as well as I could so my ball-striking was off.”
Veach, whose family also has a long history in the tournament, followed up his 70 on Friday at Reynolds Park with another solid round.
“I got to play in this Forsyth Invitational twice when I was in the juniors so I’ve played a lot in this and I love it,” said Veach, who is 28 and works at Wilshire Golf Course.
Veach, whose family owns Wilshire, came close to winning the Forsyth Junior in 2007.
On Saturday he was steady throughout his round to put himself into position for Sunday’s final round. He three-putted from just off the fringe on 18 for a bogey, but was excited about his chances. He had five birdies and two bogeys.
“I just have to see where my game is see if it comes to me,” Veach said. “I would love to win it and I can’t really express it in words but it would be really big. It should be fun.”
Notes: Sam Haggas, the youngest golfer in the field at 16, is allowed to play in the Forsyth Invitational as the winner of the Forsyth Junior. Haggas, a rising junior at Bishop McGuinness, has shot 76-76…. Pike and Steven Blakely are the two oldest golfers in the field at age 71. Steven is playing golf again after suffering a stroke a few months ago. Two of Steven’s sons, Greg and Dewayne, are also playing. “It’s great to see him out here playing,” Dewayne said…. Reynolds Park was playing about 6,200 yards on Friday as a par-71. Pine Knolls was set up from the very back tees. It was playing around 6,500 and is a par-72. Sunday’s final round will be played at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. The par-70 will play at just over 6,400…. Pine Knolls is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The course was built in 1969…. For the final round, foursomes will go off both No. 1 and No. 10 tees with the tee times falling between 7:30-9:30 a.m. The foursome of both Einsteins, Logan and Fuller will tee off at 9:30 a.m. of the first tee…. Two veteran golfers in the Forsyth Invitational are Sonny Kiger and Gerald Carter. Carter, who is 67, said: “Sonny and I added it up and we have 135 years of experience in this tournament,” Carter said. “I think I’m going to play in two more of these.”… In Friday’s first round there were 13 golfers who broke par. In Saturday’s round there were just eight who managed to break par.