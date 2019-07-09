Right-hander Jonathan Stiever pitched seven dominating innings on Tuesday night, propelling the Winston-Salem Dash to a 2-0 win over the Frederick Keys at BB&T Ballpark.
The win was Winston-Salem's third straight.
Stiever allowed only three hits, striking out six and walking only one. He lowered his ERA to 2.08 and improved his record to 2-2.
The Dash scored the only runs of the game in the bottom of the third.
First baseman Jameson Fisher hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring shortstop Mitch Roman from third. Center fielder Steele Walker alertly advanced to second on the play. Left fielder Jordan George followed with a single to center, scoring Walker from second and giving the Dash a 2-0 lead.
Tyler Johnson relieved Stiever in the eighth inning and pitched one scoreless inning, allowed a hit and striking out two.
Bennett Sousa took over in the ninth, retiring the Keys in order and picking up his second save of the season.
Roman and Walker finished 1-for-3, and 1-for-4, respectively, scoring the game's only runs.
The Dash (47-37) begin a three-game road set at Fayetteville tonight at 7 p.m. Right-hander Kade McClure (1-1, 1.82 ERA) will start for Winston-Salem against Fayetteville right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez (3-3, 2.61 ERA).
After a six-game trip to Fayetteville and Down East, the Dash return to BB&T Ballpark for a six-game homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Down East Wood Ducks from July 17-22.