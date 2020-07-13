It’s not hard to imagine a crystal clear fall day in October with the leaves changing colors around Bowman Gray Stadium. Maybe there might even be the roar of the engines from the cars that make up the stadium’s 72nd racing season.
This year’s racing season hasn’t even started thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions, but if it ever does get going there are enough weekends that go past the summer. There’s a little hope that racing can happen this summer, but the reality is cases of COVID-19 are on the rise all over the country and the summer is almost over.
What makes the racing question a little more intriguing is that Bowman Gray Stadium’s other tenant, Winston-Salem State’s football program, will not be using the stadium this fall. The CIAA made the announcement last week that all fall sports have been suspended.
Gray Garrison, the promoter of Bowman Gray Stadium racing whose family own the series, didn’t say no when asked if the racing season could go through October or even into November.
But he didn’t say yes, either.
At this point in the summer Garrison says he hopes there will be racing, but it’s not looking good. Cooper will reveal this week where the state guidelines will go in terms of opening up sporting events. Right now, only 25 people can gather at an outdoor sporting event and Garrison has said all along the racing season will not be run without fans in attendance.
“We are going to get together with the city and see where we are after the latest announcement,” Garrison said about Cooper's expected announcement this week in regards to Phase Two. “He’s got a tough decision to make and everything is kind of up in the air right now.”
North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Serivce announced 2,462 new cases and 47 deaths Saturday. At least 83,793 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 1,499 have died. Nationally, more than 3.2 million infections and nearly 135,000 deaths have been reported as of the weekned.
In Forsyth County, a span of seven days earlier this month the average was 55 new cases of COVID-19 a day. The highest total of new cases in one day came on June 1 in Forsyth County when 162 new cases were recorded.
It might be a pipedream for the racing season to begin at Bowman Gray Stadium, but it is intriguing to extend the season if it comes to that. In a normal summer racing at Bowman Gray ends in mid-to-late August and then WSSU takes over the facility for its football games.
If the high-school football season is also postponed, then even Friday night racing isn't a bad idea.
Garrison said he felt bad for the athletes at WSSU when he heard their season was postponed.
“I hated to hear about the student athletes at WSSU,” Garrison said. “Those kids work hard to be able to play a sport in college and to have the rug pulled out from under them is tough. They have worked their whole lives to succeed as students and as athletes so my heart goes out to them.”
Garrison refused to say that this is an opportunity for the racing series to possibly go longer than normal. He called it "an unfortunate turn of events” that the WSSU football season won’t begin at all this fall.
Garrison said if they do start the season, he would discuss with city officials their alternatives. One thing he did point out that once WSSU students are back on campus (they are expected back on Aug. 17) they use a lot of the overflow parking that’s available near Bowman Gray Stadium.
“In the summer when the kids aren’t on campus there is more room and we utilize the parking area over at the Anderson Center as well, so WSSU has been very good to us when we’ve had the racing in the summers,” Garrison said. “So that would create some problems in terms of spacing with the limited parking.”
Ben Rowe, the assistant city manager of Winston-Salem, said in an e-mail that the lease with Winston-Salem Speedway Inc. runs from March 1 through Aug. 31. Rowe said in an e-mail that if racing was to happen past Aug. 31 there would need approval.
"Extending the availability of the stadium for racing beyond August would require the appropriate approvals," Rowe wrote.
Since there has been no racing so far at the stadium, the city has not required payments from Winston-Salem Inc.
There's definitely room for a longer racing season if needed. Of course, that season has to actually start before there's any talk of when the season could end.
