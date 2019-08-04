A strong five-inning stint on the mound by Jonathan Stiever along with eight hits helped the Winston-Salem Dash to a 7-5 win over the Carolina Mudcats at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.
The right-hander retired nine batters in order leading into the fourth inning. That performance tied a career-high for Stiever (5-3), who was picked in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. He last recorded nine strikeouts against the Down East Wood Ducks on July 20, which resulted in a 3-0 victory for the Dash (59-48) at home.
Winston-Salem took a lead in the bottom of the second with bases loaded. Tate Blackman hit a broken-bat single off Mudcats starter Aaron Ashby (2-6), scoring Carlos Perez from third. The Dash led 3-0 after Yeyson Yrizarri had an RBI single, followed by Steele Walker’s sacrifice fly to left field for Johan Cruz to reach home.
Winston-Salem racked up another two runs in the second. Mitch Roman hit a grounder to Mudcats shortstop Trever Morrison, which was overthrown to right field. Roman made it to first base, and Blackman scored from third for the Dash to lead 4-0. A sacrifice fly to center from Andrew Vaughn allowed Yrizarri reach home as well.
Following Stiever’s nine strikeouts, Mudcats (57-56) answered early in the top of the fourth, starting with a leadoff triple from Brice Turang. Mario Feliciano then recorded an RBI single. Rob Henry’s fly to center with bases loaded brought home Eddie Silva and Feliciano as Carolina trailed 5-3.
Two innings passed before the Mudcats scored again. Feliciano stroked a solo homer over left off a pitch from Dash reliever Jose Nin in the top of the seventh.
Ahead 5-4, the Winston-Salem scored two runs to widen its lead — an RBI single from Craig Dedelow and a sacrifice fly by Fisher, scoring Vaughn.
Payton Henry recorded the final run for the Mudcats with a solo homer over right in the top of the eighth.
The Dash moves on to a three-game road series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, which begins Tuesday.
Carolina League
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem 25 18 .581 —
Potomac 25 19 .568 ½
x-Wilmington 20 23 .465 5
Lynchburg 19 23 .452 5½
Frederick 16 26 .381 8½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Down East 27 16 .628 —
Fayetteville 22 21 .512 5
Myrtle Beach 22 21 .512 5
Winston-Salem 21 22 .488 6
Carolina 18 26 .409 9½
Sunday
Frederick 5, Down East 4
Potomac 4, Wilmington 1
Winston-Salem 7, Carolina 5
Lynchburg 2, Salem 1
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.