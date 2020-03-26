Coronavirus update
A brief look at how the sports world has been affected:
Postponed
- The Indianapolis 500, scheduled for May 24, has been postponed until August and won’t run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race is now scheduled to be held Aug. 23.
Roger Penske completed his purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar in January and has already pumped millions into capital improvements to ready the historic venue for its first 500 under new ownership.
- AMA Supercross has canceled five more races because of the coronavirus outbreak, but it plans to complete its season later this year.
The March 14 race in Indianapolis and last weekend’s in Detroit were previously canceled. Five races through May 2 in Salt Lake City also have been shelved now.
The American Motorcyclist Association’s series is still working on dates and locations for the 2020 season’s final six races.
Closed
The NFL’s Green Bay Packers have extended the closure of Lambeau Field through at least April 24 to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a “safer at home” order through that date.
Packers officials said the closure would continue until that order expires or until a superseding order is issued.
Still on
- The Tour de France has yet to be called off. For now, the start date remains June 27. There is a possibility that the bicycle race could be held without any fans lining the course.
- The WNBA draft will be a virtual event this year. The league said Thursday that its draft will still be held April 17 as originally scheduled, but without players, fans or media in attendance. Logistics are still being worked out with ESPN.
Getting the word out
The NFL has released a public-service announcement in conjunction with an announcement of a donation of more than $35 million in COVID-19 relief aid.
The PSA is narrated by Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez. It features more than 50 current or former players and New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton, who has tested positive for COVID-19.
All 32 franchises are represented in the video. Each player used his phone to film messages, asking viewers to stay home to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus across the country. They provide examples of what they’re doing at home, from gardening to staging impromptu dance contests.
Philanthropy
Tennis star Rafael Nadal and basketball star Pau Gasol have begun a campaign to encourage donations in the hope of raising 11 million euros ($12.1 million) to help Spain. The two said in videos posted on social media that they are supporting a Red Cross fundraising effort to help with the public-health crisis.
- Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is donating 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, N.Y. Jones set a Cardinals franchise record with 19 sacks last season.
- The Chicago White Sox and Bulls have teamed up to commit $200,000 to support the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.
- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he and his wife, Brittany, will donate $5 million to help Louisiana businesses and communities. Brees, who posted his pledge on a social media account Thursday, said the money will help a major hospital chain and such charities as Second Harvest Food Bank to deliver about 10,000 meals a day to people in need.
Positive tests
Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano says he has tested positive for the virus and will be in quarantine for two weeks. Castellano was tested as part of a physical Gulfstream Park officials mandated as a prerequisite for clearing jockeys to ride in Saturday’s Florida Derby. Castellano last rode on March 15, when he had two mounts at Gulfstream.
- The Colorado Avalanche said one of its players has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The player was at home in isolation since the symptoms first appeared. The NHL team said anyone who had known close contact with the player has been notified.
