The Southern Conference, whose membership includes UNCG, has announced several measures to cut costs at the school and league levels because of COVID-19.
The Southern Conference Council of Presidents and directors of athletics approved the measures, designed for the 2020-21 academic year. They will be re-evaluated at the end of the academic year.
The highlights:
- Reducing the number of teams qualifying for conference championships to the top four in the regular season in men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s tennis, softball and baseball.
- Reducing conference baseball series from three days to two, though still playing three games.
- Reducing the men’s and women’s golf championships from three days to two, though still playing 54 holes.
- Reducing conference championship expenses.
- Making in-person coaches meetings and conference fall meetings virtual.
- Making football and basketball media days virtual events.
- Identifying other potential savings concepts that each school can implement as needed.
The conference office will reduce staff travel to regular-season contests, conventions and seminars. Conference staff has been reduced and salaries will also be frozen.
“The Southern Conference continues to be served well by its tight geographic footprint, both in terms of reducing travel time for student-athletes and reducing costs for member institutions, something increasingly important in these challenging times,” Mercer president Bill Underwood, Council of Presidents chairman, said in a statement. “I believe that these strategies will further enhance the cost effectiveness of SoCon membership while continuing to ensure high quality experiences for our student-athletes.”
Commission Jim Schaus, also in a statement, said: “These are not easy decisions to make but are necessary given the unprecedented circumstances. ... As we move forward, we cannot predict the future status of the virus. However, we will continue to make health and safety a priority and follow all necessary guidelines. Moreover, we certainly can and will revisit our policies as needed."
