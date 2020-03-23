Sam Puryear Jr. says now more than ever people are in search of hope, especially for children.
That was his main reason for writing his first book “Diamonds in the Rough” that made its debut a few days just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States hard.
Puryear Jr., a Winston-Salem native and award-winning golf coach, details his time as the director of the East Lake Golf Club’s Junior Academy in Atlanta. He spent eight years there shaping lives of children and their families who didn’t know a lot about the game of golf. He uses the game to show children what their lives can become.
“I ended up writing about four families who each had a kid that wound up going to college thanks to golf,” said Puryear, who is a son of Sam Puryear Sr., who is in the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame at Winston-Salem State for his time as a golfer in the mid-1960s. “It’s funny because those kids that ended up going to college are in their early 30’s now, so that makes me feel really old.”
Puryear, 49, who is the new director of golf and is in charge of starting the women’s and men’s programs at Howard, has used golf as a teaching tool for as long as he can remember. He’s mentored so many children through the years including his time as the boys’ golf coach at Reynolds High School for a couple of seasons.
The book has a forward in it written by Conrad Ray, the head men’s golf coach at Stanford where Puryear used to be an assistant coach. In fact, Puryear was an assistant in 2007 when The Cardinal won the NCAA championship, and it was shortly after that when Puryear became the first black head coach of a power five conference in golf when he was hired at Michigan State.
During his time at Michigan State he was the Big Ten coach of the year before moving closer to home to coach the women’s and men’s programs at Queens College for six seasons where he won a combined 16 team titles.
“I tell the story about what these kids went through in Atlanta and the $100 million drug trade, the lack of fathers in the homes, and how the education system was not working,” Puryear said about what is inside the book. “My main goal was to use golf as a way to bring them to the dock and show them how to fish.”
Puryear, a Carver High School graduate, says he was lucky to have a stable home life growing up in Winston-Salem. He dedicated the book to his father and mother. Sam Sr., who has been blind for the last 15 years, is a retired high school principal and his mother, Barbara, who used to teach English at WSSU.
Puryear, who was an All-America in golf at Tennessee State, earned his degree in communications and said writing his first book was a lot of fun.
“Some folks who have read it and have said it touched a lot of emotions and made them cry, laugh and parts of the book made them pissed off,” Puryear said. “I read a lot myself and I see what’s happening in the world and there are these small communities all over the United States where I think people are losing hope. I wanted to maybe add something they can read where it’s OK not to kill a kids’ dream, and to look at what they can do and what they can become.
“We need a lot more of positive outlook now more than ever.”
He starts his book out with a story about how two of the kids were arrested under false pretenses, and it happened on a local public course across the street from East Lake Golf Club.
“I think that gets everybody’s attention right away,” Puryear said about the opening chapter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.