The Carolina Thunderbirds picked up their second consecutive win over the Columbus River Dragons, defeating the River Dragons 9-3 on Sunday.
Jan Salak and Petr Panacek had four points apiece on Sunday, with all four of Salak's points coming on goals. Panacek's four points came on assists for Carolina.
Two of Salak's goals came in the opening period for Carolina, which helped give them a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Panacek assisted both of Salak's goals in the first period.
The Thunderbirds unleashed a barrage of goals in the second period, scoring five unanswered, which gave them a 7-1 lead going into the final intermission.
Columbus got two goals back early on in the third period, but Carolina quickly responded with goals from Jo Osaka and Jon Buttitta.
The Thunderbirds out-shot Columbus 55-22 for the game, which included a big 23-5 difference in the second period.
The win was the 33rd of the season for Carolina, putting them at 108 points on the season.
Up next, the Thunderbirds will travel to Port Huron (MI.) to take on the Prowlers. The first game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Thunderbirds will be on the road until March 21st when they take on the River Dragons again at home.
