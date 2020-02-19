ryan newman photo

A photo posted this morning by @NewmanKrissie on Twitter.

Update 2:05 p.m.

Ryan Newman, the NASCAR driver injured in a horrific crash Monday at the Daytona 500, has left the hospital, Roush Fenway Racing said at 1:43 p.m. in a tweet.

Ryan Newman, the NASCAR driver injured in the horrific crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday, is walking around Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Krissie Newman, the mother to their two girls, posted a photo on Twitter this morning showing Newman standing and smiling with the daughters.

A statement from Roush Fenway released via Twitter said that Newman was on his feet; joking with family, friends and staff; and playing with the girls.

Newman had just taken the lead when fellow Ford driver Ryan Blaney, a High Point native, received a huge push from Denny Hamlin that put Blaney on Newman’s bumper.

At that point, Blaney said his only goal was to push Newman across the finish line so a Ford driver would beat Hamlin in a Toyota. Instead, their bumpers never locked correctly and the shove Blaney gave Newman caused him to turn right and hit a wall.

Newman's car flipped, went airborne, and was drilled again in the door by another driver. That second hit sent the car further into the air before it finally landed on its hood and slid toward the finish line at Daytona International Speedway.

Safety crews hurried to snuff out the fire and cut Newman free. Workers needed about eight minutes to roll his car right-side-up, and medical personnel used black screens to block spectator views as Newman was put into a waiting ambulance and taken to Halifax Medical Center.

NASCAR’s elite Cup Series has not had an on-track fatality since Dale Earnhardt died in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

