WINSTON-SALEM – Ryan Newman, who managed the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team in 2013, will return to manage the Carolina League team in 2020.
Pitching coach Danny Farquhar, hitting coach Charlie Poe, trainer Carson Wooten and performance coach George Timke will join Newman in the dugout for White Sox affiliate.
Newman, 40, led the team to a 71-69 record. He joins Joe McEwing (2009, 2010) and Tommy Thompson (2012, 2014) in managing the Dash for a second time.
Newman managed Kannapolis (64-74) of the South Atlantic League last season. He played at Scottsdale Community College (Ariz.) before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2002. The California native finished his three-year minor-league playing career in the Carolina League with the Lynchburg Hillcats in 2004.
Farquhar, who played in eight major-league seasons, will be in his first year as a pitching coach. He made 253 appearances covering 272 2/3 innings, pitching to a 3.93 ERA with the Mariners, Rays and White Sox.
Poe will be the hitting coach for the fifth time in the last six years after working with Birmingham last season.
Three members of the Dash’s 2019 field staff have been placed at higher levels within the White Sox system. Last year’s manager, Justin Jirschele, has been named the manager for Class AA Birmingham, where he will be joined by athletic trainer Hyeon Kim. Former Dash pitching coach Matt Zaleski is set to work with Class AAA Charlotte as the Knights pitching coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.