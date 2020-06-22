NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing

Ryan Blaney leads Joey Logano during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, Ala.

 John Bazemore/AP

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Ryan Blaney has won at Talladega again.

The High Point, N.C., native and Bishop McGuinness High School graduate edged Ricky Stenhouse at the finish line to capture today's NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500. He also won the race last fall at Talladega.

