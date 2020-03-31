Rusty LaRue is excited that the documentary ‘The Last Dance’ which details the Chicago Bulls last NBA championship season that featured Michael Jordan in the 1997-98 season will be aired on ESPN starting on April 19.
The 10-hour series will feature back-to-back episodes on five straight Sunday nights.
ESPN had teased the public earlier this year that the series would start in June, but with the absence of any live sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic this will likely be well received.
“I would think so,” LaRue said about how the television ratings will go. “It was an iconic team and an era that was so good. It was a special season and everybody on the team knew it was going to be the last dance.”
LaRue, a former Wake Forest star who was a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, had an inside look at that team because he was a rookie. While he was strictly a role player who didn't get a lot of playing time he says it was still quite a ride.
“I actually got cut on the final day before the season started but Jerry (Krause, the Bulls’ general manager) told me to be ready in case something happened with injuries,” said LaRue, who is a 1996 graduate of Wake Forest where he played on back-to-back ACC championship teams under Coach Dave Odom.
Back then there was no D-League or G-League or any sort of minor leagues where each NBA team had its own developmental team. There was the CBA, and so that’s where LaRue wound up playing for the Idaho Stampede for one game until being called up by the Bulls.
“I was getting ready to play in their opener in Idaho and my dad called and asked if I had watched the Bulls game the night before but and I hadn’t,” said LaRue, who went undrafted but was invited to the Bulls' training camp as a free agent. “Well, Steve Kerr got hurt so they called me and said I was needed to fill out their roster.”
LaRue played that night in the game for Idaho where he scored the first official basket in team history.
“They were an expansion team and I think had 10 or 12 points, then the next day I flew to Chicago,” LaRue said.
He wound up playing in 14 games in limited action and when Kerr returned later in the season LaRue was moved to the injury list. He was in a suit and tie on the bench for the playoff run, but said that season was so much fun to be a part of.
“It was a veteran team so we didn’t have two-a-day practices,” LaRue said about the Bulls that also had Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen and Ron Harper. “I think what stands out was how comfortable they were with each other despite all the differences they had. There was one goal and that was to win the title.”
LaRue, who was a star at Northwest Guilford before going to Wake Forest, got an NBA championship ring for his rookie season in the league and at the year-end party got to give a short speech. LaRue has his championship ring at home but admits he doesn't wear it.
“I remember I told the guys that now it’s all downhill for me as a player because how can it get better than this?” said LaRue, who ended up playing 98 career NBA games with short stints with Utah and Golden State after his two seasons in Chicago.
LaRue, 47, played eight seasons of professional basketball before getting into high-school and college coaching. He’s now the chief operating officer of Dairi-O and oversees eight restaurants around the Triad.
LaRue joked that for some reason he didn’t get the call to be interviewed for the documentary. Because he didn't get interviewed, however, he's even more interested to watch.
“I’m interested to see how it all comes out,” LaRue said. “My name is on the banner, and it was a heck of an experience and when I think about it more, it was kind of crazy to be a fly on the wall for that team.”
LaRue said getting the chance to play for Phil Jackson was also a great experience.
“I played for some great coaches such as Dave Odom (at Wake Forest) and for Phil and also for Jerry Sloan at Utah,” LaRue said. “Phil had to manage all of those personalities and do it in front of what seemed like the entire world.”
LaRue remembers one time early in the season when he was in a game against the Phoenix Suns on the road and the game went into overtime. In the overtime LaRue was on the court and he passed up an open jumper early in the shot clock.
“So after the next timeout Phil told me ‘I want you to shoot that the next time’ and that kind of floored me,” LaRue said. “I mean, here I am a rookie on this team with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and he wants me to shoot the ball.”
LaRue, who was also a quarterback for the Deacons and he also played baseball, said he lived a charmed life on the court. He won back-to-back titles at Wake Forest playing with Randolph Childress and Tim Duncan, then won an NBA championship with the Bulls. He also got to the Final Four for a European team and also won a minor league championship in Asheville later in his career.
“I’ve been blessed to play on some great teams,” LaRue said. “And I know a lot of guys get to the NBA and play for years and years and never win an NBA title. I was in the right place at the right time and it worked out for me.”
