The Carolina Thunderbirds fell to the Columbus (Ga.) River Dragons at the Coliseum Annex on Friday night in a back-and-forth game that eventually came down to a shootout. Tied 2-2 after the overtime period and 1-1 after nine shots in the shootout, Columbus’ Cameron Dimmitt scored the go-ahead goal to secure Columbus’ 3-2 victory.
Columbus’ Chase Fallis scored the first goal of the game to put the River Dragons up 1-0 in the opening period. Carolina’s Daniel Klinecky responded in the 12th minute to tie the game 1-1. The Thunderbirds took a lead early in the third period thanks to a goal from Jan Salak. In the final minute of the third period, Aleh Shypitsyn was able to find the net for Columbus to send the game to overtime.
It was a defensive period. Carolina took four shots but couldn’t connect. Columbus didn’t have a shot in extra time. But Columbus got the first goal of the shootout after the teams traded two scoreless rounds.
Ivan Bondarenko scored the goal, and was answered by Carolina’s Jon Buttitta. Dimmitt was up next and punched in the score, and Chad Herron was unable to tie it for the Thunderbirds.
Carolina outshot Columbus 50-21. Jared Rutledge was in goal for Columbus and posted a save percentage of 95.6 percent.
The Thunderbirds (31-6-0-2) travel to the Columbus Civic Center today, to take on the River Dragons for the second game of their three-game series. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m.
