Drivers at Bowman Gray, just like the rest of us, have ups and downs.
That’s certainly been the case for Modified drivers Burt Myers and Randy Butner, both in Saturday night’s twin 25-lap races, as well as throughout the season.
Myers, the nine-time and three-time defending Modified champion, stumbled at the start of the season, but he’s regained his form to win three races, including Saturday’s first 25-lap race to pick up his 81st career win at Bowman Gray. However, he was also involved in an accident in the second 25-lap race and finished 13th.
“The first race was awesome,” Myers said. “Qualifying, the car was perfect. The first race, the car was perfect. The second, the car was perfect, and it’s just the nature of the beast over here when you do inverts. You got guys trying to hang on, and they’re just doing all they can to hang on.
“And everybody gets stacked up and everybody’s clawing and digging for everything they can get. And we were just a victim of circumstance.”
Butner won his 18th race in his career at Bowman Gray. Before Saturday, he had six top-10 finishes and five races where he finished 11th or worse, including a 20th-place finish on June 1. However, he finished 10th in the first race Saturday night and he won the second race, his first win since the same weekend last year, when he won on July 21.
“I don’t know what to make of that, but I do know that if you can win one race in a season, everybody wants to win multiple races, but it makes your season,” Butner said. “You talk about a long winter if you go and don’t win a race in season, it’s a long winter.
“But one will really make your season, you know you want to back it up with some more, so we’ll come back and try to do it again.”
When the Modified Division had twin races on the same night at Bowman Gray the winner of the first race takes part in the Madhouse Scramble, which inverts the field for the second race. Myers drew 10th for the second race and Butner started on the pole.
Butner was leading the second race and lost control coming around Turn 4. Brandon Ward, got under Butner and lost control. That set off a chain reaction where Ward, John Smith, Lee Jeffreys, Jonathan Brown, Daniel Beeson, Chris Fleming and Myers were caught in a pileup.
“The car was good at the start of the race, and then it seemed like we either lost some speed or the 04 car (Ward) picked up or something,” Butner said. “He may have had tire pressure that come up and he got faster. But when he got faster or my car got slowed up, one, we were holding them up a little bit and had to go to some defensive driving.”
Myers briefly left the track during the caution to go to the pits. He said he got hit in the tire and the hanger that holds the rear-end square and holds the shock on the car twisted forward. He added that it broke the shock and the pit crew wasn’t able to get another shock on his car.
“The car was nowhere even near probably safe to drive,” Myers said. “But I knew if we could get back out there and just finish the race and make some laps that we could actually pick up a couple spots.”
The biggest beneficiary Saturday night was probably 10-time champion Tim Brown. He began Saturday in third place in points, 10 behind Myers and six behind second-place Jonathan Brown. Tim Brown finished third in the first race and he was able to avoid the pileup in the second race to finish runner-up behind Butner.
“We come over here to win,” Tim Brown said. “It’s a decent night. Third in the first race and second in the second race, but second race, they just piled up and I got through them. The fact of the matter is that 1 car (Myers) and the 22 (Jonathan Brown) kicked our teeth in in the first race. We’ve got to get better.”
With four weeks and six races left in the season, including twin 25-lap races this Saturday, Myers leads with 429 points, four ahead of Tim Brown and six ahead of third-place Jonathan Brown. James Civali is in fourth place, just 19 behind Myers.
“You just have to take this place in stride,” Myers said. “And I’ve been racing here long enough and I’ve been coming here long enough to know that you just come over here and race every lap and take one lap at a time. It’s not just one week at a time at this place. It’s one lap at a time.”