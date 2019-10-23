Becca Connolly, a senior on the Reynolds girls golf team, shot a 70 to finish in first place Wednesday in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional Championship at Oak Valley Golf Club in Advance.
Out of 12 teams, Reagan, with freshman Anna Howerton and sophomores Morgan Ketchum and Delaney Potts, finished in second place with a team score of 246.
Charlotte Ardrey Kell won the regional with a team score of 238.
West Forsyth finished tied for sixth with Cornelius Hough, both at 264. Davie County was seventh at 271, and East Forsyth finished ninth, with 282.
Reagan, which won its first girls state championship title last season, is the only area team to qualify for the two-day Class 4-A girls state championship Oct. 28-29 at Pinehurst No. 5.
Connolly was one of six area players to qualify individually. Also qualifying were sophomore Trinity Muthomi of East Forsyth, who shot a 74; junior Kyleigh Harnsberger of Davie County, with an 82; senior Merrick Semans of Reynolds, also with an 82; freshman Mary-Paige King of West Forsyth, at 82; and junior Ambur Howerton of West Forsyth at 88.
