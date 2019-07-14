PINEHURST – There hasn’t been a lot of fanfare with the renovation of Pinehurst No. 4 but that will change as the U.S. Amateur comes into focus.
The tournament, one of the oldest that the USGA has to offer, will be held next month at both No. 2 and No. 4.
Gil Hanse, the award-winning architect who brought No. 4 back to life, is excited that the best amateurs in the world will get a crack at taking on the renovated No. 4.
“When we were doing the work it wasn’t about building a championship golf course, but we wanted something compatible to No. 2,” said Hanse, who along with his business partner, Jim Wagner, also designed the course for the 2016 Olympics in Rio. “And the fact that this big tournament will be on it this soon is quite an honor.”
No. 4, one of the nine courses at the Pinehurst Resort, was closed for several months while Hanse worked on bringing back the layout to resemble the land around the resort. It reopened in Sept. of 2018, and being good enough to be a part of the U.S. Amateur means something.
“It’s fantastic that our team put in all this work and my business partner, Jim Wagner, and I will take some satisfaction in that,” Hanse said. “Hopefully it will be very competitive matches and the condition of the course will be perfect. As architects, we have to always keep in mind that the players are the stars. We’re just creating a stage and if the golf course is the story than something is wrong.”
The 119th U.S. Amateur will be Aug. 12-18 with a field of 312 golfers. Both courses will be used for the stroke play and match play portion with the championship match of 36 holes on both courses.
It’s the first time the championship will be on two courses and Fox is scheduled to broadcast all 36 holes.
Hanse and his wife will be at a wedding the weekend of the U.S. Amateur and he's not sure he’ll see any of the championship match live on TV.
“I’m going to have to tape it because we are going to Colorado,” Hanse said.
Hanse did a nice job of exposing more of the sand areas on the course that sits close to No 2. There are also plenty of cross bunkers and he blended in the native wire grass close to or in the waste areas.
“It was really more of a re-connection to the landscape,” Hanse said. “Through the various changes made to the golf course it became a little detached from the natural ground. So our goal was to restore the ridges and put the valleys back and then utilize a great piece of land.”
One of the more interesting holes is No. 16, a narrow par-4 that is straight away and measures just 321 yards. Golfers will get a chance to drive the green which will make the match play fun to watch with plenty of strategy involved.
Hanse has heard plenty of good comments about No. 4 since it reopened.
“One of the caddies told me that course No. 4 plays more difficult in comparison to good players and easier for average golfers,” Hanse said. “And that’s a good compliment to what we did to No. 4.”
Hanse, who graduated from Cornell in 1989 with a degree in landscape architect, worked with Tom Doak for several years before Hanse started his own company some 25 years ago.
He also designed The Cradle, the nine-hole, par-3 course that is as good as a par-3 course that you will find anywhere. That course sits next to the practice putting green at Pinehurst Resort.
Hanse was asked what he expects when the U.S. Amateur gets underway next month.
“If we put together a setting for some good golf to occur than we’ll be happy,” Hanse said.
Dailey still teaching the game
Dianne Dailey, a legendary former Wake Forest women’s golf coach, may have stopped coaching but she is still teaching the game.
Dailey, who retired in May of 2018 after 30 years as the golf coach for the Deacons, is giving lessons to plenty of golfers in the area. One of her pupils, Sam Haggas, a rising junior at Bishop McGuinness, won the Forsyth Junior last week at Reynolds Park.
“To hear that Sam won a tournament like that is a testament to his hard work and dedication,” said Dailey, who gives lessons at the Arnold Palmer Golf Complex at Wake Forest. “He really wants to get better and has that desire so a win like that will do a world of good for his confidence.”
Haggas, who didn’t start playing golf until he was a seventh grader at Our Lady of Mercy, has steadily improved. His game came together at the Forsyth Junior as he played 54 holes and finished 2 under overall. What also helped him win was a shot for the ages when he made eagle on the final hole by making a 149-yard second shot with his 9-iron from the middle of the fairway.
“I have been putting in a lot of work on my game,” Haggas said, “so it’s great to see it pay off.”
With his win Haggas will get an invite to the Forsyth Invitational, which will be held Aug. 9-11.
Around the green
It’s hard to say why there were only 29 golfers in the field for the 67th Forsyth Junior Golf Tournament. The field was the smallest in the history of the tournament but one reason could be how golfers enter the tournament. The City’s Recreation Department does not offer on-line registration for the three tournaments it sponsors. Bobby Hege, the tournament director, prints out entry forms and takes them to area courses. The Forsyth Junior is one of the best bargains around with the cost only $25 for the three days of golf and there’s a hot dog lunch after the final round….
Blake Brantley, a rising senior at Reynolds High School, won a national award from Optimist Golf. He made the All-Scholastic team that was named for Hugh Cranford, who was the executive director of Optimist International from 1967 to 1986. Brantley was one of five junior golfers in the country who made the All-Scholastic team. Brantley is in the top three percent of his class with a 4.5 GPA and he also ranked in the top one percent in the country in SAT and ACT testing. He was the team captain at Reynolds and was the conference player of the year. He also volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and is a big supporter of the First Tee of the Triad….
Marissa Dodd, a former golfer at Wake Forest who graduated in 2015, has been named an assistant coach at Virginia. Coach Ria Scott of Virginia made the announcement last week. Dodd, who competed on the LPGA’s Symetra Tour for three years after graduating Wake Forest, is excited about her new position. "I am thrilled and honored to be joining the women's golf program at UVA," Dodd said. "I am grateful to Ria and the athletics department at UVA for giving me this opportunity."…
The 72nd Forsyth Invitational will be held Aug. 9-11 at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. Applications are available at area courses and at the city’s recreation department office located on North Main Street in downtown Winston-Salem. There are also applications available at www.cityofws.org/ The tournament is open to anybody 18 or older who lives in Forsyth County. For more information contact Bobby Hege, the tournament director, at bobbyh@cityofws.org
The 80th Wyndham Championship will be held next month at Sedgefield Country Club and don’t be surprised if one of the “young guns” is in contention or even wins the tournament. Three of those golfers, who are all rookies on the PGA Tour, are Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland. Wolff won in just his third PGA Tour star earlier this month at the 3M Championship outside of Minneapolis. Morikawa and Hovland will play on sponsor’s exemption. “We’ve known about Collin and Matt for quite a while since they played in the AJGA Wyndham Invitational and Wyndham Cup over the years,” said Mark Brazil, the tournament director….
The Highland Course at Primland, located in Meadows of Dan, Virginia, ranks No. 30 out of the top 100 courses in the country by Golf Digest. The ranking is for the top public courses and in the state of Virginia the course, which was designed by Donald Steel, ranks fifth. “We are honored to have once again been recognized by Golf Digest,” said Steve Helms, the vice president at Primland. “As a team, Primland will continue to be committed to delivering an unparalleled golf and outdoor experience alongside our partners and staff.”