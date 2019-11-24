DETROIT — James Reimer made 19 saves to earn his 22nd career shutout as Carolina beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Sunday.
Reimer had to make 11 saves in the first period, making a point-blank stop on Valtteri Filppula a little under five minutes in, denying Tyler Bertuzzi — who skated in from the bottom of the right circle — at 6:22, and thwarting Darren Helm’s short-handed breakaway attempt with a little more than four minutes left in the opening period. After that he faced only eight more shots — five in the second and three in the third).
“It was attention to detail. That’s a fast team over there and they got going in the first period. When they do that, they are super dangerous, but if we stay on them and play defense first we can smother their offense,” Reimer said after his first shutout of the season. “This was fun. Actually, I think I got my first NHL shutout against the Canes way back in the day (with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2010-11), so it is nice to get one with them. It kind of comes full circle.”
Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen also scored to help Carolina win for the sixth time in seven games.
“Just simple things. We got the pucks deep and went to grind in their end,” Aho said. “We didn’t let them play offense and their legs were pretty gassed by the end of their shifts.”
Both teams played Saturday. The Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2. The Red Wings lost 5-1 to the New Jersey Devils.
Carolina 0 1 1 — 2
Detroit 0 0 0 — 0
First Period—None. Penalties—Larkin, DET, (high sticking), 14:33.
Second Period—1, Carolina, Aho 12 (Svechnikov, Teravainen), 10:37. Penalties—Filppula, DET, (interference), 5:53.
Third Period—2, Carolina, Teravainen 7 (Aho), 18:47 (sh). Penalties—Niederreiter, CAR, (hooking), 17:33.
Shots on Goal—Carolina 12-11-13—36. Detroit 11-5-3—19.
Power-play opportunities—Carolina 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 1.
Goalies—Carolina, Reimer 4-4-0 (19 shots-19 saves). Detroit, Howard 2-10-1 (35-34).
A—18,726 (20,000). Referees—Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Tyson Baker, Tony Sericolo.
