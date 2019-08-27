Salem’s Kole Cottam connected on his second home run of the season as the Red Sox topped the Winston-Salem Dash for the second straight night, 5-1.
The Red Sox opened scoring early in the first inning. Devlin Granberg doubled for the visitors, driving in Victor Acosta for the first run of the game. Salem added three more runs thanks to Cottam’s homer in the top of third to score Granberg and Keith Curcio.
Salem increased the lead to in the top of the eighth on an RBI single by Jagger Rusconi, scoring Tanner Nishioka. Winston-Salem’s Craig Dedelow gave the Dash their lone run in the bottom of the ninth with a homer to right field. The homer was Dedelow’s 16th of the season and it snapped a 28-inning scoreless streak for the Dash.
Logan Browning (2-1) got the win on the mound. He pitched 4.1 innings and struck out one batter. Jorgan Cavanerio (8-3) started the game for Winston-Salem and went seven innings. He struck out two batters and sacrificed nine hits in taking the loss.
Cottam finished the game 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Dedelow was one of only five batters to record a hit for Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem (68-59) will play host to Salem again tonight and Thursday night to close out their four-game series. The games will began at 7:00 p.m. on both nights.
