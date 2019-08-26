The Winston-Salem Dash had just two hits Monday in a 4-0 shutout loss against the Salem Red Sox at BB&T Ballpark.
The Dash has now failed to score a run in its past 27 innings. Winston-Salem scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning Friday in a 9-4 victory against the Potomac Nationals.
After Monday’s loss, the Dash is in fourth place in the Southern Division standings. Winston-Salem trails first-place Fayetteville by five games with seven left to play in the 2019 regular season.
The Red Sox broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning. Keith Curcio hit a two-out single into center field. Then, Victor Acosta blasted a two-run home run down the left-field line to give Salem a 2-0 lead.
Salem added two more runs in the top of the seventh. Tanner Nishioka bounced a double down the left-field line, scoring Acosta to push the lead to 3-0. The next batter, Elih Marrero, reached on an error to put runners at the corners. Then, Grant Williams laid down a safety squeeze bunt that brought home Nishioka to make it 4-0.
Dash starter Zach Lewis (6-7) gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings on the mound. The right-hander struck out six Red Sox hitters and issued just one walk.
The Dash continues its series with Salem on Tuesday afternoon. Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio (8-2, 3.03 ERA) is expected to start for Winston-Salem, and right-hander Thaddeus Ward (2-2, 2.36 ERA) is expected to start for Salem. First pitch is set for 3:36 p.m.