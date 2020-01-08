Craig Engels, a top professional runner and a Reagan High School graduate, will be coming home to race next month in the Camel City Elite Races at JDL Fast Track.
Engels, 25 and a former runner at N.C. State and Mississippi, highlights another strong field for the eighth edition of one of the top track meets on the East Coast. The Camel City Elite races will be Feb. 8, and the professional runners will have nearly $100,000 in prize money and bonuses available.
"It's always fun to come back home and race," Engels said Wednesday afternoon by phone from Phoenix where he's training for the next few days. "David Shannon (the owner of JDL) has always put on a great show there so I'm excited to be coming back to support the hometown meet."
Craig Longhurst, the race director, said it was a challenge to recruit athletes to the race because many of them are still winding down before the outdoor season begins. But the field should still be a strong one next month.
For the first time in the eight-year history of the races, there will be a high school-only field for the 800 meters, and that's because of Engels. He said instead of accepting his appearance money the high-school 800 was created.
"Craig Longhurst and I decided that it would be cool to have a high-school race to give back to the younger generation of runners coming up," said Engels, who continues to be coached by Pete Julian.
Engels, who is living in Portland, Oregon, is ramping up his training in preparation for the U.S. Olympic Trails in June for the 1,500 meters. He is looking forward to the 800 at JDL, and isn't stressed about it at all.
"It will be fun for me but while it's fun I still want to win it," Engels said about making his second appearance in the races. He raced in the mile in 2018 and finished fourth with a time of 3:58.81.
The “Engels 8” will feature some of the best 800 meter runners in the state and on the East Coast at the high-school level. They will also get a chance to be mentored by Engels as well as have a private dinner with Engels the night before the races.
The high school athletes who have committed are Mark Alkins (Durham Academy), Will Atkins (West Forsyth), Jonah Hoey (Bishop Shanahan, Pa.), Zach Hughes (First Flight), Karthik Kochuparambil (Denmark, Ga.), Jake Toomey (Weddington), Thomas Vo (Green Hope) and Braxton Ware (West Forsyth, pacer).
Engels said when he was at Reagan and competing in national meets he got to meet some of the best pro runners from all over the world. He said that helped motivate him.
"I just think that it's great to be able to share some knowledge to high-school runners who are on that same path and love the sport," Engels said. "I'm looking forward to that part of my visit back home."
Jenny Simpson, an Olympian and a world champion, will be competing in her first indoor meet since the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston in 2012. She's one of the best middle-distance American runners.
“We can’t express how excited we are to have Jenny coming to Camel City Elite this year,” Longhurst said in a news release. “We have tried to get her each of the last few years, but her schedule never allowed it. When she said ‘yes’ this year, we literally jumped for joy.”
Others who have committed are:
• Paul Chelimo, the Olympic silver medalist at 5,000 meters; will compete in the 3,000, which he won in 2017 and 2018.
• Edward Cheserek, a 17-time NCAA champion who will look to repeat in the mile but is considering running in the 3,000.
• Clayton Murphy, an Olympic bronze medalist at 800 meters and flat track world-record holder who will race in the mile.
• Raevyn Rogers, the 2019 world championship silver medalist in the 800 meters.
Others who have committed are Grace Barnett (mile), Lindsey Butterworth (800), Amy Cashin (3,000 pacer), Amanda Eccleston (3,000), Stephanie Garcia (mile), Sammy George (3,000), Jessica Harris (mile), Michelle Howell (mile pacer), Maddie Kopp (800), Sharon Lokedi (3,000), Rachel Pocratsky (mile), Julia Rizk (800 pacer) and Sammy Watson (800). Also, high school sensation Athing Mu is also set to return in the women’s 800 meters.
On the men’s side, additional athletes scheduled to compete include Alex Amankwah (800 meters), Vincent Ciattei (mile), Winston-Salem’s Donnie Cowart (3,000 pacer), Vincent Crisp (800), Willy Fink (mile), Edose Ibadin (1,000), C.J. Jones (800 pacer), John Lewis (mile pacer), Craig Nowak (mile), Drew Piazza (800), Quamel Prince (1,000), James Quattlebaum (3,000) and Joseph White (800).
In addition to the pros, several athletes from Wake Forest as well as Campbell, Duke, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Furman, Kentucky, Lee (Tenn.), N.C. State, Norfolk State, SCAD Atlanta, Temple, UNC Pembroke, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wofford are expected to compete.
Admission for the event is $10 for adults, $5 for students and children 12 and under are free. For more information go to www.jdlfasttrack.com
