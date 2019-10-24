Thunderbirds FHL Championship Celebration

Michael Bunn, right, was the playoff MVP last season as the Thunderbirds won the league championship.

One of the hottest tickets in Winston-Salem will be Nov. 8 when the Thunderbirds raise the Commissioner's Cup banner before their 7:30 p.m. game against Danbury.

“We will introduce the players and coaches and then raise the banner right before the game,” Milliken said.

More than 2,000 tickets already have sold for the opener, leaving roughly 1,000 tickets left.

“We’ll have a big walk-up crowd for that opener,” Milliken said.

