Tennis fans evacuate the stands as a storm rolls in and play has been suspended in a singles match of the quarterfinals between Pablo Carreño Busta, of Spain, and Benoit Paire, of France, during the Winston-Salem Open Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, N.C.
They are the words every tennis player dreads hearing from the chair umpire: "Ladies and gentlemen, play has been suspended."
With top-seeded Benoit Paire holding a 4-3 lead against No. 11 seed Pablo Carreno Busta midway through the first set of this quarterfinal match at the Winston-Salem Open, play was halted by rain.
What was expected to be a relatively short delay turned into the postponement of an entire day and night of tennis.
Shortly after the storm hit, power went out in the area around the Wake Forest Tennis Complex and at 8:16 p.m., tournament director Bill Oakes announced that there would be no more tennis on Thursday.
Those who had tickets for Thursday's matches can use them in two ways: a special session that will begin at 11 a.m. today or any session Sunday through Thursday for next year's Winston-Salem Open. More information about how to exchange Thursday's tickets can be obtained on the tournament's website, www.winstonsalemopen.com.
After today's four quarterfinal matches are completed, the two semifinals will be played beginning at 7 p.m., weather permitting.
After Oakes made the announcement, he stood at the entrance to the tournament grounds and patiently explained the situation to the many disappointed fans who were leaving the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
"It's one of these acts of God we can't control," he told one fan. "I just got off the phone with Duke Energy 20 minutes ago and they just told me there's no way."
This year's tournament has been plagued by bad weather. There were a few sprinkles during Saturday's qualifying and two other times this week when play was delayed by rainy weather.
"This is tough," said Oakes. "The fans come out expecting to have a great day and evening of tennis and this is just beyond our control."
Oakes said it was important to give the fans as many options as possible to use Thursday's tickets.
"We wanted to make sure whatever we did was fair to the fans," he said. "That's why we are offering options for both this year and next year, because it's the fans who come out and support the tournament and who are the most important to us."
Kathryn Gill of Winston-Salem, who has been to this tournament each of the past two years, said that while she was disappointed, she understood the decision.
"Oh, what a bummer," she said. "But this is being done for the safety of the fans and the players, and that's the most important thing."
Gill said she bought her tickets six weeks ago.
"We got them when they first went on sale," she said. "It's something we look forward to every summer. It's just a nice community event."
Today's action will begin with doubles matches on both the stadium and grandstand courts. The Paire-Carreno Busta match will then continue on the stadium court, followed by the Andrey Rublev-Denis Shapovalov match. The other two singles quarterfinals matches — John Millman vs. Steve Johnson and Frances Tiafoe vs. Hubert Hurkacz — will be played on the grandstand court.
Johnson and Tiafoe are the only American players remaining in the tournament. Carreno Busta is the only former champion still playing, having won the Winston-Salem Open in 2016.