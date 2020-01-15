PrepZone Scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forbush 67, Forsyth Country Day 27

Forbush;9;24;21;12;-;67

Forsyth Country Day;8;6;6;6-;27

Forbush (13-2): Kyndall Ellison 17, Parkley Hennings 14, Hope Grimes 11, Ashley Collins 11, Scott 5, Williams 3, Gammons 2, Ball 2, Beane 2.

Forsyth Country Day (8-4): Alina Abdulina 18, Hall 5, Currie 2, Ballas 1.

