GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 44, Davie County 23

N. Iredell;12;11;10;11;--;44

Davie County;8;1;6;8;--;23

North Iredell (1-3): Gibson 3, Anderson 3, Myers 14, Bradford 6, Barzee 16, Moore 2.

Davie County (0-3): Tatum 2, S. Johnson 2, Lewis 5, Elizabeth Johnson 11, Woody 3.

Randleman 48, Ledford 34

Ledford;6;11;10;7;--;34

Randleman;14;15;10;9;--;48

Ledford (1-1): Sarah Ledbetter 10, Limbacher 7, Roark 5, Sprinkle 4, Davis 3, Flynt 2, Harrison 2, Chase 1.

Randleman: E. York 15, T. Gant 14, G. Hall 13, V. Marlow 4, H. Hinshaw 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davie County 51, North Iredell 43 

Davie County;13;8;14;16;-;51

North Iredell;5;16;12;10;-;43

Davie County (2-0): James Reid  14, Zaharrie Maddox 10.

North Iredell (3-2): Saunders 10.

Mount Tabor 61, Reagan 35

Mount Tabor;15;20;15;11;-;61

Reagan;17;10;2;6;-;35

Mount Tabor (3-0): Jacob Moore 16, Reeves 9, Simmons 8, Woodberry 6, Hunter 4, Torrence 3, Abhulimon 3, Viola 2, Walters 2, Banks 2.

Reagan (3-1): Owen Koivisto 12, Gray 6, Canty 5, George 3, Randolph 3, Rogers 2, Kiger 2.

