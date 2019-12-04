GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Iredell 44, Davie County 23
N. Iredell;12;11;10;11;--;44
Davie County;8;1;6;8;--;23
North Iredell (1-3): Gibson 3, Anderson 3, Myers 14, Bradford 6, Barzee 16, Moore 2.
Davie County (0-3): Tatum 2, S. Johnson 2, Lewis 5, Elizabeth Johnson 11, Woody 3.
Randleman 48, Ledford 34
Ledford;6;11;10;7;--;34
Randleman;14;15;10;9;--;48
Ledford (1-1): Sarah Ledbetter 10, Limbacher 7, Roark 5, Sprinkle 4, Davis 3, Flynt 2, Harrison 2, Chase 1.
Randleman: E. York 15, T. Gant 14, G. Hall 13, V. Marlow 4, H. Hinshaw 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davie County 51, North Iredell 43
Davie County;13;8;14;16;-;51
North Iredell;5;16;12;10;-;43
Davie County (2-0): James Reid 14, Zaharrie Maddox 10.
North Iredell (3-2): Saunders 10.
Mount Tabor 61, Reagan 35
Mount Tabor;15;20;15;11;-;61
Reagan;17;10;2;6;-;35
Mount Tabor (3-0): Jacob Moore 16, Reeves 9, Simmons 8, Woodberry 6, Hunter 4, Torrence 3, Abhulimon 3, Viola 2, Walters 2, Banks 2.
Reagan (3-1): Owen Koivisto 12, Gray 6, Canty 5, George 3, Randolph 3, Rogers 2, Kiger 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.