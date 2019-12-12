BOYS BASKETBALL
Winston-Salem Prep 76, Calvary 71
Calvary 15 8 22 26 - 71
WS Prep 16 16 30 14 - 76
Calvary: McClenahan 22, Floyd 18, Wilkins 16, Gibson 7, Gulledge 6, Hooten 2. WS Prep: Sellars 20, Lyons 16, Minor 12, Mills 10, Houston 6, Watson 5, Davis 4, Patterson 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Davidson 68, AL Brown 38
AL Brown 11 6 8 13 - 38
North Davidson 21 23 13 11 - 68
AL Brown: Campbell 13, Simmons 13, Smotherson 6, Grant 2, Moore 2, Brim 2. N. Davidson: Hege 24, McMillan 12, Michael 9, Coffey 9, Bean 6, Dally 3, Brinkley 3, Altiers 2.
