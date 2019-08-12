Stan Vlasov, a top defender for the Carolina Thunderbirds in their run to the Federal Prospects Hockey League championship last season, is returning for this season.
“(Vlasov) is a veteran player who will be a great addition to our team,” said Coach Andre Niec. “He will have a fatherly role this year to take care of the younger players.”
Last season he had 11 goals and 16 assists as the Thunderbirds dominated the FPHL.
General Manager Jimmy Milliken said: “We’re excited to have Stan returning for his third year with the Thunderbirds, he is well-respected in the locker room and the fans here love him, too."
Vlasov, a St. Petersburg native, is the third player of Russian descent to sign with the Thunderbirds joining Viktor Grebennikov and Dmitri Seluytin.
The Thunderbirds also announced that this year’s coaches show will be broadcast live on location at the Carolina Ale House in Winston-Salem on Tuesday nights.