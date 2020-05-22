About: Leagues for youth baseball, soccer and softball and adult softball. The department also sponsors youth travel teams under the PG Elite name.
Where: Pleasant Garden.
Status: Spring season postponed.
Normal dates: Spring season was scheduled to begin March 14.
Making it safe: Among the precautions the baseball and softball youth leagues would take if they play during the summer are: only coaches allowed in dugouts, with players not on the field confined to numbered areas outside the dugout fence with socially distant spacing (only exception is the on-deck batter); players must have their own, glove, bat, helmet, etc., and cannot share equipment; umpires sanitize game balls every half-inning; no high-fives or team huddles; players required to leave the field immediately after games; families could attend games, but would not be allowed to sit in the bleachers and must stay directly behind their player and leave when the player leaves.
Effects of the pandemic: If state and local medical guidelines allow, a summer season would begin in June and run through July. Refunds of registration fees will be given to “anyone who is not comfortable” with the protocols that would be in place when play resumes, says Jason Petersen, who directs the program. “We’re taxpayer-funded and we want to treat those funds carefully,” Petersen says. "If we have to refund the entire league, we’ve frozen enough line items to balance that out.” If there is no summer season, the fall season typically starts the first weekend in September for soccer and the third weekend in September for baseball and softball and runs through early November.
What they're saying: "We had our best year before all this happened, the largest registration. … We’ve tripled the number of participants in baseball and softball the last three years to over 300 and have been gaining a lot of momentum. … We’ll miss the revenue, but mostly we’ll just miss the participants because that’s what we’re about in this town. Our motto is ‘Recreation for Everyone.’ " – Jason Petersen, Pleasant Garden parks, recreation and facilities director.
– JOE SIRERA
