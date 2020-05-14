CHARLOTTE — The 2025 PGA Championship has been awarded to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.
Justin Thomas won the event in 2017 at Quail Hollow.
The club also will host the 2021 Presidents Cup. Two other major championships will be played in the Carolinas before the PGA returns: The 2021 PGA Championship will be at Kiawah Island, S.C., and the 2024 U.S. Open will be at Pinehurst.
“Quail Hollow is thrilled to welcome the PGA Championship back to Charlotte in the spring of 2025,” Quail Hollow Club president Johnny Harris said in a statement. “Great events such as the PGA Championship don’t occur without an exceptional venue and the strong public-private partnerships we are grateful to enjoy with the City of Charlotte. With the sport’s strongest field, this event continues our commitment to golf played at its highest level while positively impacting our community and surrounding region.”
