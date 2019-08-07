MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Winston-Salem's pitching allowed its second consecutive 10-hit game as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans topped the Dash 5-2 on Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com Field.
Neither team was able to muster much offense early. By the fifth inning, Winston-Salem had just two hits and Myrtle Beach batters went three-and-out in four of those innings.
That all changed in the sixth. Miguel Amaya had a two-run single, sending Carlos Sepulveda and Grant Fennell home. Amaya then scored on a Delvin Zinn sacrifice fly and Cam Balego scored on a single by Luke Reynolds to make the score 4-0.
Winston-Salem got on the board in the top of the seventh, when JJ Muno's ground-rule double to right score Jameson Fisher. The Dash's other run was courtesy of Andrew Vaughn, whose eighth-inning double scored Steele Walker.
Vaughn finished the game 2-for-4 with his first double of the season and an RBI.
Reynolds was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Pelicans. Amaya finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jorgan Cavanerio (7-2) started for Winston-Salem and absorbed the loss. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and striking out two. Cavanerio was relieved by Bennett Sousa, who also struck out two.
Javier Assad (4-8) picked up the win for Myrtle Beach. Assad pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out two batters and allowing one run. Ryan Lawlor picked up the save, his second of the season.
Winston-Salem (59-50) concludes its three-game series with Myrtle Beach tonight at 7:05 p.m.