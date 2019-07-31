Sitting at No. 8 in the FedEx Cup standings, a win here and Paul Casey can add some serious coin thanks to the Wyndham Rewards money that pays extra to the top 10 in the final standings. A win could move him into fourth place. He hasn’t played in the tournament since 2015, when he tied for third. Casey is having one of his best seasons on the PGA Tour.
