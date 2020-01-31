Texans Chiefs Football

In the AFC divisional round, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied from a 24-0 deficit to beat the Texans 51-31. The Chiefs became the first team to win a playoff game by 20 points after trailing by at least 20.

Patrick Mahomes in postseason form is convincing enough – just count on a stellar performance anytime after the first quarter. 

Chiefs 34, 49ers 27

 

