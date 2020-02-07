Tied after two periods, the Carolina Thunderbirds scored three unanswered goals in final frame, riding the momentum to a home win over the Watertown Wolves, 5-2 on Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex.
Petr Panacek and Jan Salak posted three points apiece for the Thunderbirds. They rank first and second on the team in points, respectively.
Watertown, which entered the contest on a six-game win streak, held the lead after the first period thanks to an unassisted goal by Michael Desjarlais, his 12th score this season.
Carolina tied the game late in the second period when Salak scored off an assist from Petr Panacek and Colin Murray.
Just 80 seconds later, Chad Herron scored to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead.
The Wolves knotted the game at 2-2 with a goal from Tyler Bullard with four minutes left in the second period. The Thunderbirds outshot Watertown 18-9 in the period, but ended the frame with a tie score.
Salak scored his second goal of the night midway through the third period to give Carolina the lead again at 3-2.
Panacek and Brendan Logan added the final scores for the Thunderbirds.
