Carolina outscored opponents by 150 goals in the 2018-19 regular season, so it's hard to imagine the Thunderbirds being better, but Niec says that’s possible.
“I found some good players in Europe, and they agreed to come over here to help me win a championship,” Niec said. “And I think they need to first see the game a little bit, and then we’ll see how they react to a different style of hockey.”
Niec says the adjustment period shouldn’t last long.
“I think we will be better, but we will also be different with a different style of play,” Niec said. “We are going to have a strong team, and if we stick together with the game plan, we can do some big things. We just have to focus on our game.”
