The 72nd Forsyth Invitational, one of the longest running amateur tournaments in our area, will tee off on Friday at Reynolds Park.
The 54-hole tournament for residents of Forsyth County will move to Pine Knolls Golf Club on Saturday with the final round on Sunday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.
Dan Walters, who won last year’s tournament, is not among the 87 golfers in this year’s field.
Former champions who have signed up to play include Chris Logan, Arlis Pike, Kenny Flynn, Richard Giles and Jeremy Ray.
Two past Forsyth Junior champions, Brandon Einstein and Sam Haggas, are also in the field. Haggas, a rising junior Bishop McGuinness, won the Forsyth Junior last month. Einstein, a rising sophomore at High Point University, won the North Carolina Match Play championship last summer and had an outstanding freshman season with High Point.
72nd Forsyth Invitational Tee-Times
Friday at Reynolds Park
Saturday at Pine Knolls
(First tee time is Friday. Second tee time is Saturday)
No. 1 Tee/No. 10 Tee
12:00 PM/9:20 AM - Chris Logan, Lance Link, Pete Howard, Joey Howard; 12:10 PM/9:10 AM - Michael Robb, Colt Buckner, Stephen Dunn, Mason Hall; 12:20 PM/9:00 AM - Gerald Carter, Ron Hailey, Sonny Kiger, Jim Blaylock; 12:30 PM/8:50 AM - Tate Coleman, Kenneth Kneisel, Patrick Schwall; 12:40 PM/8:40 AM - John Hampton, Stuart Fuller, Michael Jones, Hugh Quinn; 12:50 PM/8:30 AM - Bobby Pledger, Stevie Blankenship, Andrew McGee, Matt Bostic; 1:00 PM/8:20 AM - Brian Hayas, Tyler Morgan, Michael Porte, Mark Johnston; 1:10 PM/8:10 AM - Dewayne Blakely, Bradley Helms, Russ Patterson, Sammy Evans; 1:20 PM/8:00 AM - Avery Papalia, Greg Einstein, Brandon Einstein, Sam Haggas; 1:30 PM/7:50 AM - Gregory Howard, Jeremy Ray, Kenny Flynn, Mark Robson; 1:40 PM/7:40 AM - Patrick McConville, Wayne Kiser, Richard Giles; 1:50 PM/7:30 AM - Randy Beeson, Steve Pegg, John Hodges, Arlis Pike.
No. 10 Tee/No. 1 Tee
12:00 PM/9:20 AM - Jacob Nester, Mason Striplin, Booster Thomas, Chad Lea; 12:10 PM/9:10 AM - Greg Blakely, Kelly Davis, Steven Blakely; 12:20 PM/9:00 AM - Terrance Newsome, Stephen Walker, Curtis Brant, Gerald Edwards; 12:30 PM/8:50 AM - Benny Murrill, Van Sinclair, Jim Beaty; 12:40 PM/8:40 AM - Rodney Norman, Shad Chrismon, John Eulberg, Steve Snodgrass; 12:50 PM/8:30 AM - Aaron King, Andrew Danley, Larry Lunsford, Garret Lunsford; 1:00 PM/8:20 AM - Ralph Harkness, David Wilson, Rahim Stennett; 1:10 PM/8:10 AM - Brandon Hughes, Cory Corice, David Teague, Bradley Smith; 1:20 PM/8:00 AM - Jim Williams, Garry Walin, Joe Crocker, Ed Nichols; 1:30 PM/7:50 AM - Keith McElrath, Danny Frye, Chad Walker, Alan Cook; 1:40 PM/7:40 AM - Kevin Veach, Flagge Stanfield, Lee Noble, Larry Kiger