In the end, it wasn't Adidas, Nike or Under Armour.
Instead, Zion Williamson ended his much-anticipated recruitment on Tuesday in announcing he's joining Jordan Brand.
“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Williamson said in a release. "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”
Let’s Dance #JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/Ra0mq4OwYQ— Zion Williamson (@Zionwilliamson) July 23, 2019
Williamson, the first overall pick in June's NBA Draft, averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds on his way to every major player of the year award at Duke as he captivated the college basketball world.
Famously, Williamson's future footwear provider was thrown into doubt when his foot exploded through his Nike Paul George shoe on Feb. 20.
Ultimately, it appeared to have no effect on his decision as he joined Jordan, which is owned by Nike. Sports business and sneaker experts expected Williamson would be the most sought-after rookie since LeBron James came into the league in 2003, signing a seven-year, $90 million contract.
Before wearing Nike at Duke, Williamson played on Adidas-sponsored teams at Spartanburg Day and with his AAU program, S.C. Supreme.
“Zion’s incredible determination, character and play are inspiring," Michael Jordan said. "He’s an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do."