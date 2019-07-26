Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his tee shot on the 5th hole during the second round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Friday, July 19, 2019.(AP Photo/Jon Super)
GREENSBORO — Jordan Spieth, a former world No. 1 and a three-time winner of major championships, will return to the scene of a memorable finish in next week's 80th PGA Tour event in Greensboro.
The Wyndham Championship is the final event in the regular season and will end with $10 million in bonus money being handed out to the FedEx Cup top 10 in the first-year Wyndham Rewards program. The regular-season champion will pocket $2 million, and the 10th-place golfer will make $500,000.
Brooks Koepka maintains a 37-point lead over Matt Kuchar in the FedEx and Wyndham Rewards standings, and Rory McIlroy is 137 points back. The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at Memphis, where all but a handful of the top players are competing, will award 550 points to its champion, and the Wyndham winner will receive 500.
Paul Casey, who is No. 8 in points and is tied for 36th halfway at Memphis, will have a chance to move up in the standings in Greensboro. And eight golfers who are outside of the current top 10 could move into bonus-money range if they can win at Sedgefield.
The Wyndham will precede a new structure for the FedEx Cup playoffs, which have been condensed to three events with no off week, concluding with the 30-player Tour Championship at Atlanta Aug. 22-25.
Spieth has played in just one PGA Tour event at Sedgefield, but few who were walking the fairways at Sedgefield on that Sunday in 2013 will forget it. He rallied to force a playoff against Patrick Reed but wound up as the runner-up. Reed, who would win the Masters in 2018 and will play here next week, made a stunning shot from the ivy and mulch on the 10th, the second playoff hole, to get into position to win.
Spieth also played Sedgefield in 2008 and 2008 during the American Junior Golf Association's tournament in Greensboro.
Spieth grabbed the golf world's attention when he won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, becoming the fourth-youngest player, at 21, to win more than one major championship in a season.
Speith followed those performances with a tie for fourth at the Open Championship, a second at the PGA Championship and a tie for second at the 2016 Masters, giving him top-four or better in five straight majors.
He finished 2015 as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world and was No. 2 after the 2017 season.
Spieth finished third in the Masters this year, tied for 12th at the PGA, missed the cut at the U.S. Open and tied for ninth last weekend at Royal Portrush.
