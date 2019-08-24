FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2019 file photo Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Houston. The popular pick to win the AFC South all offseason has been Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. The ever-changing diagnosis for his strained left calf and ankle is dredging up bad memories of 2017 when his recovery from shoulder surgery kept him out all season. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)