FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton left Thursday night's exhibition game against New England in the first quarter with a foot injury.
The team announced that he would not return.
The 2015 NFL MVP was playing for the first time since Dec. 17, when the team shut him down for the last two games of the season because of shoulder fatigue that prevented him from throwing the ball downfield. He had arthroscopic surgery in January and did not play in the first two preseason games.
Newton appeared to be injured when he was sacked for a loss of 8 yards by Adam Butler on a third-and-10 from the Carolina 31. It was one of two Patriots sacks while Newton was in the game.
Kyle Allen took over at quarterback in the second quarter.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Carolina Panthers in the first period an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton grimaces as he receives attention on the sideline after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo (85) catches a pass in front of Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter (56) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton leaves the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, hands off to running back Christian McCaffrey in the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) defensive end Efe Obada (94) leap together as the team runs onto the field to warm up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scrambles against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy, left, sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton leaves the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
