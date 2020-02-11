NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

William Byron pictured is one of two drivers in their first season with Hendrick Motorsports. 

2019 Cup standings: 11th

2019 wins: 0

Career wins/top 10s/races: 0/17/72

Manufacturer: Chevy

Team: Hendrick Motorsports

Crew chief: Chad Knaus

Sponsors: Axalta, Liberty University

Lugnut: Byron struggled through his rookie campaign of 2018 after instant success in Xfinity and Trucks. Enter Knaus, whose addition last year led to five Cup poles and the first five top-five finishes of Byron’s career. Can the 22-year-old stay near the front more consistently in 2020?

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments