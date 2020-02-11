2019 Cup standings: N/A
2019 wins: 0
Career wins/top 10s/races: 0/1/2
Manufacturer: Chevy
Team: Richard Childress Racing
Crew chief: Randall Burdett
Sponsor: Caterpillar
Lugnut: The two-time Xfinity champion is being promoted to the Cup Series with his crew chief from last season. The two combined for six wins during their run to the 2019 Xfinity title, but he’s stepping into a Cup ride that managed only two top-10 finishes in 36 starts last season.
