2019 Cup standings: 13th

2019 wins: 1

Career wins/top 10s/races: 31/298/684

Manufacturer: Chevy

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing

Crew chief: Matt McCall

Sponsor: Monster Energy

Lugnut: Busch’s ability to step into almost any ride and produce the same steady numbers — one win and a handful of top-five finishes — demonstrates his talent. Last season, he put Ganassi’s No. 1 in victory lane for the first time since 2013. Look for him and McCall to build on that momentum.

