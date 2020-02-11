2019 Cup standings: N/A

2019 wins: N/A

Career wins/top 10s/races: 0/0/0

Manufacturer: Toyota

Team: Leavine Family Racing

Crew chief: Jason Ratcliff

Sponsors: Procore, Rheem

Lugnut: Bell and Ratcliff — who combined for 15 Xfinity wins over the past two years — are being promoted together to a No. 95 Cup ride that surged last season. Matt DiBenedetto had more top-five finishes in 36 starts (three) than LFR had in its first 184 starts combined (two).

