2019 Cup standings: N/A
2019 wins: N/A
Career wins/top 10s/races: 0/0/0
Manufacturer: Toyota
Team: Leavine Family Racing
Crew chief: Jason Ratcliff
Sponsors: Procore, Rheem
Lugnut: Bell and Ratcliff — who combined for 15 Xfinity wins over the past two years — are being promoted together to a No. 95 Cup ride that surged last season. Matt DiBenedetto had more top-five finishes in 36 starts (three) than LFR had in its first 184 starts combined (two).
