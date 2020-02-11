2019 Cup standings: 14th

2019 wins: 0

Career wins/top 10s/races: 2/61/316

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing

Crew chief: Mike Bugarewicz

Sponsor: Smithfield

Lugnut: Like Stewart-Haas as a group, Almirola struggled in his transition to the new Mustang and the new rules package last season — no wins and 12 top-10 finishes. Bugarewicz moves over from the No. 14 team; will his experience get Almirola back toward the front of the field?

