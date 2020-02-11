2019 Cup standings: Second
2019 wins: 7
Career wins/top 10s/races: 26/205/513
Manufacturer: Toyota
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Crew chief: James Small
Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners
Lugnut: Questioning a driver with 23 wins over the past four seasons seems absurd, but Truex collected all of those with ex-crew chief Cole Pearn, who abruptly left racing. Small was Truex’s lead engineer last season, so they have experience together.
