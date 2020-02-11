2019 Cup standings: Third
2019 wins: 4
Career wins/top 10s/races: 49/362/682
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
Crew chief: Rodney Childers
Sponsors: Busch, Jimmy Johns, Mobil 1
Lugnut: As Harvick enters his 20th Cup season, he’s arguably NASCAR’s most consistent driver. He’s finished in the top three in points eight times since 2010. With Childers returning, no reason to expect something different even at age 44.
