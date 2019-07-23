Kathleen Baker's return to the pool was not a return to championship form. Baker finished sixth on Tuesday in the final of the 100-meter backstroke at the FINA World Championships in Gwagju, South Korea.
Baker, who set the 100 backstroke world record last year, touched the wall in 59.56 seconds. She was almost a second behind race winner Kylie Masse of Canada. Minna Atherton of Australia placed second, and Olivia Smoliga of the United States was third.
Baker advanced to the final with a fourth-place finish Monday in her semifinal heat. According to SwimSwam, a website dedicated to covering swimming at multiple levels, it was the Winston-Salem native's first race in four months. Her time away from competition was brought about by a rib injury.
She finished the semifinal race in 59.03 seconds and was seeded fourth for Tuesday's final.
Baker sustained a rib fracture in April after battling illness, SwimSwam reported. She initially was diagnosed with the flu, which turned into pneumonia.
An intense cough led to Baker's rib injury, and it was recommended by medical staff at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif., that she take time out of the pool to heal.
Baker is set to compete in two additional events at the world championships. According to start lists, she's entered in the 50-meter backstroke preliminaries Wednesday. On Friday, Baker will swim in the third of five heats for the 200-meter backstroke preliminary.
The semifinals for the 50-meter backstroke are set for the same day as Baker's preliminary in the 200-meter. The 200-meter semifinals will take place Saturday.