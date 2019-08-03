GREENSBORO — J.T. Poston chuckled at the question: How many former Western Carolina golfers have played on the PGA Tour?
“I think I’m the only one,” he said Saturday, after shooting a 4-under 66.
He will head into the final round of the Wyndham Championship with a chance at winning his first title.
Poston, from Hickory, a graduate of Hickory High School and later at Western Carolina, is having his best season on tour. He never came to the tournament when he was growing up because it interfered with all the other sports he was playing, but there’s a definite sense of being comfortable at Sedgefield Country Club.
Poston’s ball striking has never been better, and at 14 under he’ll be right in the mix today. He hasn’t had a bogey all week and stayed within himself Saturday as he moved up the leaderboard. He’s three strokes behind leader Byeong Hun An.
On Monday, before coming to the Wyndham Championship, Poston went to see his swing coach, John McNeely, at Diamond Creek in Banner Elk.
“He just gave me one little thought that clicked, and it started working right away,” said Poston, 26, in his third season on the PGA Tour. “John’s awesome and he’s really helped me.”
Entering the final stretch of the regular season, Poston opened the Barbasol Championship two weeks ago with a career-best 62, but he wound up finishing in a tie for 29th. This week he says there’s been more consistency, and it’s resulted in his best chance to win on the PGA Tour.
Poston, who lives in St. Simons Island, Ga., had plenty of family and friends following his every move. There were also plenty of Western Carolina fans who Poston admitted he didn’t know.
“I’ve seen a lot of purple and Western Carolina shirts and hats,” said Poston, who was the Southern Conference individual champion in 2014 and ’15. He graduated with a degree in finance in 2015 and turned professional soon after. “So that’s been great to have that support from the alumni and the university.”
Giving Poston a hug after his round was his 85-year-old grandfather, Doc Cunningham, who lives in Hickory. Cunningham sawed off a persimmon Hogan driver when Poston was 3 years old to get him started.
“I’m confident he can win,” Cunningham said. “He’s worked hard for this, and this course really suits his game.”
Derek Carte, a 2006 graduate of Western Carolina who lives in Kernersville, doesn’t know Poston personally but was wearing a Western Carolina polo shirt and came to the tournament to watch Poston.
“I have to root for my fellow Catamount,” Carte said. “We’ve got a good crowd of folks here with a lot of purple and gold, so this is so cool. It’s awesome to watch and to get alumni out here watching him play is a big deal for the university.”
It will be an even bigger deal if Poston makes a run and wins his first PGA Tour tournament. He’s 83rd on the FedEx Cup points list and is looking forward to the challenge.
Poston is no stranger to winning in North Carolina. He was a two-time NCHSAA 3-A champion, winning the state title in 2010 and 2011 at Foxfire near Pinehurst, and both of his Southern Conference championships were also won in Pinehurst.
The first time he played Sedgefield was in his rookie year on tour in 2017, when he tied for 50th. Last year, Poston missed the cut.
“I never played this golf course until my rookie year on tour,” Poston said. “But I love this style of golf course. I grew up playing at Lake Hickory Country Club (also a Donald Ross design), and I think my first win was in a junior tournament there.”
Poston, who has played in 26 PGA tournaments this season, has two top 10 finishes.
“I’m going to have to play really well to win,” Poston said. “I imagine 17 or 18 under is going to be leading. Whoever that is can go out and shoot 4 or 5 under and run away with it, so I have to go out and make some birdies early and see what happens.”
Poston is tied for fifth heading into the final round, and he didn’t mind talking about what it would mean to win.
“It would be awesome,” Poston said. “Any win out here would be great, but to do it in North Carolina would mean even more. It would be also really cool to have my family and friends here and to have my grandfather here, who taught me to play the game.”